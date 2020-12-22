Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The agent of Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist claims Celtic are vying with top-flight clubs in Holland and Germany to sign the £1m-rated 22-year-old. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is interested in bringing Gary Mackay-Steven back to Pittodrie when the winger leaves New York City next month. (Daily Record) external-link

Andy Murray turned down the offer of a youth deal at Rangers when he was 14, the tennis star's mum Judy has revealed. (Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says claims that Odsonne Edouard's 'Panenka' penalty in the Scottish Cup final was disrespectful are "complete and utter nonsense". (Scotsman) external-link

Hearts striker Steven Naismith will not face retrospective disciplinary action for catching Celtic skipper Scott Brown with his studs during the cup final. (Glasgow Times) external-link

On-loan St Johnstone defender Danny McNamara has been recalled by parent club Millwall, who are set to send James Brown to McDiarmid Park as a replacement. (Courier) external-link

New Ross County boss John Hughes says his predecessor Stuart Kettlewell has already been in touch with advice about the squad he has inherited. (Press & Journal) external-link