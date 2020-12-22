Last updated on .From the section Football

England defender Kieran Trippier (left) has made 19 appearances for Atletico Madrid this season

England and Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier has been given a 10-week worldwide football ban and fined £70,000 after a Football Association panel found he broke betting rules.

The 30-year-old denied seven alleged breaches, but four were found proven during a personal hearing.

The offences occurred in July 2019, which is when Trippier joined Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur.

His ban from all football is effective immediately.

He will miss 12 games for La Liga leaders Atletico, including their Champions League last-16 first leg tie at home to Chelsea on 23 February.

However, he will be available for the Madrid derby on 7 March.

His ban relates to rule E8(1)(b), which states: "Where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting."