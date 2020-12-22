Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Marc Bola rejoined former club Blackpool on loan last January before breaking into Boro's side this season

Middlesbrough left-back Marc Bola has signed a new contract to stay at the Championship club until 2024.

The 23-year-old moved to the Riverside Stadium from Blackpool in the summer of 2019 and has established himself in the side this season, starting 15 of Boro's 20 Championship matches.

This season Boro have kept seven clean sheets with Bola in the side.

"He's one of a number of players I see who are the long-term future of the club," said Boro boss Neil Warnock.

Bola follows Jonny Howson, Anfernee Dijksteel, Paddy McNair, Isaiah Jones and Sam Folarin in signing a new deal.

"I'm delighted once again, it's another player who I think's deserved a new contract," Warnock said.