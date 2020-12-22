Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Joe Martin (right) has already served a two-game suspension for the red card, which was his second of the season

Northampton's Joe Martin has been given a one-game ban and fined £1,200 after admitting a Football Association charge of abusive language towards a match official in their defeat at Crewe.

The left-back, 32, was sent off in the League One match on 12 December.

Martin admitted his language was "improper, abusive and insulting" after his dismissal and following the game.

He will now miss Northampton's next league match - against his former club Gillingham - on 29 December.