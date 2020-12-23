Last updated on .From the section Bromley

Bromley are fourth in the National League

Bromley's next three National League games have been postponed because of coronavirus cases in their squad.

The Ravens had been set to host Sutton United on Boxing Day before away trips to Dagenham on 28 December and Sutton on 2 January.

No new dates have been given for the rearranged fixtures.

Bromley, who beat Hemel Hempstead in the FA Trophy first round on Tuesday, are fourth in the National League with 22 points from 14 games this season.