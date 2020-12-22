Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Bartosz Bialkowski, along with David Raya, enjoyed a league-best 16 shut-outs last term

Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has triggered a further one-year contract extension at Millwall.

Bialkowski, 33, signed for the Lions on a permanent basis in January, after impressing on loan from Ipswich Town.

The Poland international recorded a joint-highest 16 clean sheets in the Championship in 2019-20, and has eight this season.

He has conceded 75 goals in 71 games for Millwall, with a career tally of 497 in 391 matches and 106 shut-outs.

Southampton bought the Braniewo-born keeper from Gornik Zabrze in January 2006.

He subsequently spent six seasons at St Mary's before spells at Notts County and Ipswich.