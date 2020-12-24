Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons romped to victory in a high-scoring contest with Allan Preston last time out, but can she get the better of Derek Ferguson?

The Nine presenter takes on the former Rangers, Hearts and Ross County midfielder in predicting the results of Saturday's Boxing Day Scottish Premiership card.

Scottish Premiership Amy Derek Rangers v Hibernian 3-2 2-0 Aberdeen v St Johnstone 1-0 2-1 Dundee United v Motherwell 1-1 2-2 Hamilton Academical v Celtic 0-1 0-4 Kilmarnock v Livingston 1-2 1-0 Ross County v St Mirren 0-1 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Rangers v Hibernian (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 3-2

Derek's prediction: 2-0

Aberdeen v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Derek's prediction: 2-1

Dundee United v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Derek's prediction: 2-2

Hamilton Academical v Celtic (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Derek's prediction: 0-4

Kilmarnock v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Derek's prediction: 1-0

Ross County v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Derek's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Andy Halliday 90 Allan Preston 80 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Pat Bonner 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Chris Burke 20 Steven Pressley 10 Allan Preston? ?

Total scores Amy 880 Pundits 790