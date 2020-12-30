Last updated on .From the section QPR

Bright Osayi-Samuel has scored three goals in 21 appearances for QPR this season

QPR have condemned the "abhorrent" racist abuse forward Bright Osayi-Samuel was subjected to on social media after Tuesday's draw with Norwich.

The 21-year-old scored their equaliser against the Championship leaders and missed a late chance to win it for Mark Warburton's men.

Osayi-Samuel shared the abusive message on his Instagram stories and called it "disgusting and painful".

Director of football Les Ferdinand said the abuse was "too commonplace".

"How can people be able to set up anonymous social media accounts?" he told the club website. external-link

"This will continue and continue until we stop it from being possible.

"I believe governing bodies across sport - not just football - need to come together to create a powerful voice which calls for social media platforms to change their stance."

Chief executive Lee Hoos said he was "astounded" that people could feel able to post such comments "without fear of reprisal".