Scottish Cup: How much do you know about this season's first-round clubs?
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup
|Scottish Cup first round: Dundonald Bluebell v Queen's Park
|Venue: New Central Park, Kelty Date: Monday, 28 December Time: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Scotland channel, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app
Less than a week after last season's delayed Scottish Cup campaign came to its conclusion, the first round of the 2020-21 competition gets underway on Boxing Day.
Despite there not being first-round participants from any higher than League 2, a lot of clubs' links with the tournament run deep.
So what do you know about their history in the competition? Try our quiz to find out.