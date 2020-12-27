There is competition for places in the right-back and goalkeeper positions, while Jack Grealish and Phil Foden could push for more game time

As 2021 dawns, the next big priority for Gareth Southgate is the delayed European Championship.

Even though England's next fixtures, in March, will herald the start of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, it's the summer's Euros that will provide the year's most significant test for Southgate.

His England side failed to reach next autumn's Uefa Nations League latter stages after a mixed 2020 - and now the pursuit of a bigger European prize begins.

Are they in the right shape to improve on their showing at the 2018 World Cup, where they reached the semi-finals before losing to Croatia? And what are the main issues as they bid to do so?

Can Stones solve Southgate's defensive dilemma?

Manchester City defender John Stones has made 39 appearances for England

Southgate appears settled on Manchester United captain Harry Maguire as one of his central defensive options - but England still look vulnerable to top-class attacking opposition, irrespective of whether the manager chooses a back four or, as he has done latterly, a back three.

Tottenham's Eric Dier has been utilised in that system while Manchester City's Kyle Walker has been used on the right side of the formation. Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, Everton defender Michael Keane and Wolves captain Conor Coady have also figured in Southgate's thoughts.

There is little doubt, however, that the serious injury to Liverpool's Joe Gomez has robbed Southgate of quality, pace and composure.

So could the return to form of old favourite be the answer?

That's Manchester City's John Stones.

Stones had fallen by the wayside after playing his part in that run to the 2018 World Cup semi-final. He has played only six times since the third-place play-off defeat by Belgium in St Petersburg and had a very poor Uefa Nations League finals in Portugal the following summer. He has not played for England since November 2019, when he faced Montenegro.

In the two seasons after that World Cup, Stones struggled at club level too as he was troubled by injury and a loss of his best form.

There was a question over his Manchester City future in the summer but he has returned in outstanding form this season, with manager Pep Guardiola saying a settled personal and professional life has helped. Stones has shown the class and quality that would make him an automatic England pick if matched by consistency.

If the defender can recapture the natural assurance and class of old, Southgate will bring him back into the fold without hesitation.

Will anyone eclipse Pickford?

Burnley's Nick Pope started the friendly win over the Republic of Ireland in November, before being replaced by Dean Henderson at half time

Gareth Southgate is unmoved in his belief that Jordan Pickford is England's number one goalkeeper, even through major inconsistencies of form at Everton.

Southgate went as far as contacting Pickford to check on his welfare after the goalkeeper was criticised heavily for a challenge that left Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk with anterior cruciate ligament damage in October's Merseyside derby.

The manager's rationale is simple. He insists Pickford has never let him down - and the figures back up his argument.

When measured by Opta stats, Pickford has yet to make an error leading to a goal in 30 England appearances with a save percentage of 73.79% while conceding 27 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets.

Dean Henderson's recent mistake for Manchester United at Sheffield United showed he is still a work in progress while the impressive Burnley keeper Nick Pope has yet to convince Southgate he is a better bet than Pickford.

Pickford's impulsive streak, even when having one of his better days, makes him a high-risk England selection but for now he remains the man in possession.

Can Southgate squeeze in Grealish and Foden?

Jack Grealish has started the past three games for England, including their Nations League defeat by Belgium in October

Southgate faced accusations of over-caution during England's Uefa Nations League campaign, especially with his use of two holding midfielders in the matches against Denmark, which brought a draw in Copenhagen and a defeat at Wembley.

There was a glaring lack of creation, with England failing to score in both games - but the performances of Jack Grealish in his subsequent appearances and Phil Foden's brilliant two-goal show in the 4-0 win against Iceland at Wembley showed Southgate has creative options.

Chelsea's Mason Mount has also excelled with Leicester City's James Maddison in the mix but seemingly yet to fully convince the England manager of his worth.

It should be stressed that Southgate was without Manchester City's Sterling and United's Marcus Rashford in those latter Uefa Nations League games. They are favourites to make up a potent three-man strike force with captain Harry Kane at the Euros.

He has relied heavily on the experience and quality of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and West Ham United's emerging Declan Rice as his midfield anchors, with Tottenham's Harry Winks and Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United also figuring.

Grealish is surely a certain starter after the way he performed. And if England continue to be as stodgy as they have been in some games, then Southgate is likely to face more pressure to include Foden - and no doubt growing scrutiny as to where he can make his team more expansive.

England's right-back riches - who gets in?

Kieran Trippier, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James are some of the options available to Gareth Southgate

One area where Southgate does not appear to have a problem is at right-back - except who to pick.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold must surely be favourite but there are plenty of others who could fit the bill and some high quality that might not even make the cut.

Kieran Trippier, despite the setback of his 10-week ban, is a trusted, experienced Southgate selection who has actually been played on the left even though he is more accustomed at right-back. So too is Manchester City's Kyle Walker, who has been utilised on the right side of a three-man central defence.

And then we get to the talented young brigade.

Chelsea's Reece James, 21, blotted his copybook by being sent off for dissent at the end of the home defeat by Denmark but has shown he is very comfortable at international level.

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 23, has yet to win a full cap and is wanted by DR Congo but still hopes to make an impact with England, while Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, at just 20, is a brilliant talent both defensively and going forward.

Alexander-Arnold is the leading current candidate - but Southgate certainly has riches to choose from in this department.

Are England in good shape - and has Euros delay helped them?

England currently sit fourth in the Fifa world rankings

The Fifa rankings suggest England are well placed to succeed at the Euros. And Southgate certainly has attacking quality to choose from.

But there remains a serious doubt over England's ability to overcome the best when it counts, as proved at the World Cup and also in the Uefa Nations League finals of 2019, where they lost to the Netherlands.

England have an attack to threaten anyone if they are all fit and receiving the right ammunition - but the fear is that the only accurate measure of their progress will come at the Euros, when they will face top-class sides in the heat of tournament battle.

In a sporting context, the tournament's delay has helped England, by allowing players such as Mount, Foden, Rice and Grealish to develop. Manchester United's Mason Greenwood may yet have a say too, despite being disciplined along with Foden for breaking Covid-19 protocols in Iceland in September, while there is the chance for others to make their mark in the months ahead.

Captain Kane, so crucial to Southgate's hopes, is fully fit, whereas last summer he was still edging his way back after major hamstring surgery.

It will be a huge year for Southgate and his players - but we may not be able to gauge just how good England are until they face the biggest tests of all at the Euros.