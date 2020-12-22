Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

West Ham's WSL side play their home games at Dagenham and Redbridge

Women's Super League side West Ham have named Olli Harder as their new boss.

The 34-year-old moves to the English game having most recently been assistant manager at Norwegian men's second tier side Sandnes Ulf.

He has also worked as Norway Under-23s assistant manager, and was head coach of Norwegian women's top flight side Klepp IL, who he led to top four finishes between 2017 and 2019.

The New Zealander has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the WSL side.

West Ham Women's managing director Jack Sullivan said Harder "stood out" among "incredibly strong candidates" for the job.

"I'm confident Olli will ensure a work ethic and an organisation from the team to accompany his track record of giving young players a chance which aligns with the club's values," Sullivan said.

"He has lots of new ideas that we are looking forward to implement, and I can't wait to work with Olli, who I believe will help us to continue the positive progress we have made in the WSL so far."

Harder takes over a Hammers side that are third-from-bottom in the WSL, five points above Bristol City at the foot of the table.

He replaces Matt Beard, who left the club in November after almost two-and-a-half years in the role, during which he led the club to the 2019 FA Cup final.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of not only working with such a historic club but, more importantly, a club that has committed itself to the development and progression of the women's game," Harder said.

"I'm relishing the challenge of moving forward the West Ham United women's team into what will no doubt be a bright future.''