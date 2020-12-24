Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Tottenham are Wolves' next Premier League opponent on Sunday

Wolves have blocked their players going to the supermarket in a bid to reduce their risk of contracting coronavirus.

As infection rates have risen, Liverpool and Everton are now the only Premier League clubs who are allowed fans into their home games.

The Premier League is reverting back to twice-a-week testing in an effort to ensure games are not postponed on a more regular basis.

"It is about protecting ourselves," said Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, our staff in the kitchen put together a big box of the basic things that we need and during the high moment of the pandemic, everybody had it.

"As it started to improve, we said: 'OK, now you are free to go and do your own shopping.' But now the levels are increasing and there is the new variation that everybody is worried about, we started to do it again. So the players and their families are not going to the supermarkets.

"It is about protecting ourselves. There are so many people to take care of us."

Wolves' next Premier League game is at home to Tottenham on Sunday (kick-off 19:15 GMT).