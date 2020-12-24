Mikel Arteta says Arsenal's next three fixtures could define their season
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the next week is going to be crucial in ensuring his side is not dragged into an unexpected relegation battle.
The Gunners have managed one victory in their past 10 Premier League games, a run which has seen them slide down the Premier League table to 15th position.
"I don't make any excuses," said Arteta, who succeeded the sacked Unai Emery in December 2019.
The 38-year-old Spaniard retains the backing of the Arsenal hierarchy.
The Gunners host Chelsea on Saturday and then face trips to two of the sides below them - Brighton, whose only home win in 2020 came against Arsenal last season, and West Brom.
Asked whether the next week is important if his side are to avoid becoming serious relegation candidates, Arteta said: "Yes, absolutely. The next seven to eight days are going to be crucial to see where we're going to be heading to in the Premier League."
After ending last season by winning the FA Cup, then beginning this one by lifting the Community Shield, winning three of the opening four league games and beating Leicester and Liverpool away from home in the Carabao Cup, Arsenal's campaign has nosedived.
West Brom boss Sam Allardyce said on Wednesday he regarded the Gunners as a rival at the bottom of the table.
Arteta said: "I have been very clear in many moments that we are losing football matches. It is my responsibility to put that right and, regardless of what happens, it's been us that have let ourselves down and it's down to us to change that."
Saturday's opponents Chelsea responded to losing last season's FA Cup final to Arsenal by spending £200m on new players.
In addition, Frank Lampard's side won at Emirates Stadium in 2019-20 and have lost only twice in their past nine Premier League visits.
"In this moment, you're probably talking about the strongest squad in the Premier League and a team that is going to be fighting for the top spot for sure," said Arteta.
"What they did seems to be working fine and at the moment we are not there."
- Marcus Rashford Feeding Britain's Children: Follow the footballer's campaign for free school meals
- His Dark Materials: Need a new box set for the festive period? All episodes of the epic fantasy drama are streaming now
Arsenal ARE in a relegation battle. Burnley on their way now, Fulham finding form and WBA to experience the Big Sam bounce Arsenal should have paid for. Arsenal are in massive trouble.
I give it until the New Year before the board take a punt on Tony Pulis. 😁
Nice guy but the wrong one at this time for Arsenal, we need a Simone/AWB type manager right now.
You are on a bad run, the players confidence is low and Arsenal fans need to get behind the team.
How many screaming arsenal fans have I seen on Facebook?
LFC, Man utd and Spurs have all been through this get behind them and see what happens.
Useless owners who have no idea what football is.. part of me hopes these muppets lose their shirts over this