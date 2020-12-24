Mikel Arteta says Arsenal's next three fixtures could define their season

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments33

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal have won one of their past 10 Premier League matches

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the next week is going to be crucial in ensuring his side is not dragged into an unexpected relegation battle.

The Gunners have managed one victory in their past 10 Premier League games, a run which has seen them slide down the Premier League table to 15th position.

"I don't make any excuses," said Arteta, who succeeded the sacked Unai Emery in December 2019.

The 38-year-old Spaniard retains the backing of the Arsenal hierarchy.

The Gunners host Chelsea on Saturday and then face trips to two of the sides below them - Brighton, whose only home win in 2020 came against Arsenal last season, and West Brom.

Asked whether the next week is important if his side are to avoid becoming serious relegation candidates, Arteta said: "Yes, absolutely. The next seven to eight days are going to be crucial to see where we're going to be heading to in the Premier League."

After ending last season by winning the FA Cup, then beginning this one by lifting the Community Shield, winning three of the opening four league games and beating Leicester and Liverpool away from home in the Carabao Cup, Arsenal's campaign has nosedived.

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce said on Wednesday he regarded the Gunners as a rival at the bottom of the table.

Arteta said: "I have been very clear in many moments that we are losing football matches. It is my responsibility to put that right and, regardless of what happens, it's been us that have let ourselves down and it's down to us to change that."

Saturday's opponents Chelsea responded to losing last season's FA Cup final to Arsenal by spending £200m on new players.

In addition, Frank Lampard's side won at Emirates Stadium in 2019-20 and have lost only twice in their past nine Premier League visits.

"In this moment, you're probably talking about the strongest squad in the Premier League and a team that is going to be fighting for the top spot for sure," said Arteta.

"What they did seems to be working fine and at the moment we are not there."

  • That headline photo should be of Arteta having his fingers in his ears.

    Arsenal ARE in a relegation battle. Burnley on their way now, Fulham finding form and WBA to experience the Big Sam bounce Arsenal should have paid for. Arsenal are in massive trouble.

    I give it until the New Year before the board take a punt on Tony Pulis. 😁

  • Basically Arsenal are shit.

  • And the usual , sack the manager, sack the board etc. How about sacking a few players as well. In normal jobs that's exactly what you get for not performing , why do football players get away with not 'working' and the boss gets the sack. Yes he picks the team etc. but they have to also play to the best of their ability. I am sure that some are not doing this as they do not like the manager

    • DivocGoingOn replied:
      Because you can’t sack players, stupid much?

  • Only thing Arteta does consistently is chew/play with his bottom lip.

    Nice guy but the wrong one at this time for Arsenal, we need a Simone/AWB type manager right now.

  • In all honesty as a lifelong Spurs supporter, I won't gloat at the misery currently roaming around Arsenal. However, I do ask that the Arsenal extend the contract of Arteta.

  • Be careful what you wish for. Gunners hounded out Wenger and arrogantly assumed life would be much better under Wenger.

  • Relegation is goona be real good for The Emirats and their half and half scarf fan base. The club deserve it for the arrogance of their inept Board, the idiocy of ATV, the sacking of Wenger and the pandering of Ozil. I've put 30 quid on them going down. C'mon soft boys dont let me down. COYS!

    • london fox replied:
      £30 on the Arsenal getting relegated is a silly bet. You must have a real irrational hatred of them.

  • Arsenal fans are the most entitled in the Premier league.

    You are on a bad run, the players confidence is low and Arsenal fans need to get behind the team.

    How many screaming arsenal fans have I seen on Facebook?

    LFC, Man utd and Spurs have all been through this get behind them and see what happens.

    • DivocGoingOn replied:
      None, and spurts change their managers on almost a weekly bases, they had like 20 to our 3 so please stop talking out the wrong hole

  • They have lost their way; last season’s formula was a dodgy pen every game and capitalising on defensive errors. This year they wanted to play football with disastrous consequences.

    • Anyu replied:
      Same this season...
      Now that VAR has got better(a bit) they will probably get worse.

  • This is the best Xmas pressie for a long time. Coys

  • I remember some Gooners being haughty about winning two trophies in month not too long ago.

  • Not sure he isn't actively looking for a way out now, seems to be making some very strange comments. Don't fancy them to get more than 2pts against Chelsea/Brighton/WBA/Palace

  • ... and to think that so many Arsenal fans were so unhappy about finishing 4th each year under Wenger.

    • DivocGoingOn replied:
      Well tbf, it was only a very small % you almost never saw any placards at matches saying wenger out, nor did you ever and I mean ever see more than 5 at anyone game.

      Wenger out was run by bbc, talkSPORT, fat plonker with a mic, maybe 5/8% of Arsenal fans, and every sound in the land

  • Why is this man still in charge? Worst Arsenal side in my lifetime (57 years)

  • Hope he is able to sort the team out and start pushing up the table. Certainally next 5 league matches ( 4 of them normally winnable) will shape the season and possibly his future. COYG

  • 2-0 to the Gunners then.

  • Go Leicester, good luck playing against 11 men and the officials and VAR.

  • I expect us to lose to Chelsea today so any result would be a bonus but if we don’t get at least 4 points from Brighton and WBA then his position will be under serious threat.

  • Haven’t we been saying this for nearly every fixture for the past two years? I think our season is defined by now. I’ll go out on a limb and say the next few seasons are defined.

    Useless owners who have no idea what football is.. part of me hopes these muppets lose their shirts over this

  • Relegation fight 😂

