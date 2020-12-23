Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Brentford reached a major semi-final for the first time after beating Newcastle United 1-0

Holders Manchester City will travel to face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Championship side Brentford, the lowest ranked club left in the competition, are away to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the other semi-final.

The ties are single-leg matches instead of the traditional two-legged format in order to ease fixture congestion caused by the delayed start to the season.

They will be played on the week commencing 4 January 2021.

United progressed with a 2-0 win at Everton in the fourth and final quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

They hosted Pep Guardiola's City in the Premier League as recently as 12 December, the two teams sharing the spoils in a goalless stalemate.

City, 4-1 winners at Arsenal on Tuesday, are looking to win the competition for the fourth successive season.

Tottenham won 3-1 at Stoke City on Wednesday to advance. Their meeting with Brentford, who beat Newcastle United 1-0 on Tuesday, will be the first between the teams since 2000.

Jose Mourinho is a four-time winner of the competition but Spurs have not won a major trophy since 2008.

The final of the 2020-21 EFL Cup has been rescheduled to 25 April 2021 at at Wembley having originally been due to take place on 28 February. It has been put back in an attempt to have as many supporters in attendance as possible.

The winners of this season's tournament will not qualify for the Europa League as in the past, but will instead go into the Uefa Europa Conference League, a new European competition.

Semi final draw

Manchester United v Manchester City

Tottenham v Brentford