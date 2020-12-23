Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Sam Walker has been back-up to Rafael Cabral at Reading this season

Reading have loaned goalkeeper Sam Walker to Blackpool on an emergency one-week loan, after Chris Maxwell tested positive for Covid-19.

Maxwell and fellow positive case Matty Virtue external-link - a midfielder - are self-isolating after tests, but Saturday's visit of Rochdale is set to go ahead.

Walker, 29, is yet to feature for the Royals this season, but has been a regular substitute in the Championship.

He has made 302 career appearances, 213 of which came with Colchester.

Gravesend-born Walker's last game came last season as he helped Reading progress to round five of the FA Cup in a penalty shoot-out win over Cardiff.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.