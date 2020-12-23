Last updated on .From the section Barrow

League Two side Barrow have appointed former Grimsby boss Michael Jolley as their new manager on a deal until 2023.

The 43-year-old left the Mariners in November 2019 after almost two years in charge at Blundell Park.

Jolley replaces David Dunn who left The Bluebirds on 13 December having only won two of his 22 games in charge.

"The calibre of the candidates was extremely high but Michael impressed us during two rigorous interviews," said Barrow chairman Paul Hornby.

