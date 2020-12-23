Last updated on .From the section European Football

Christian Eriksen has played 373 minutes for Inter Milan this season but is yet to score or assist a goal

Christian Eriksen is set to leave Inter Milan next month after failing to make an impact at the San Siro.

Inter paid Tottenham £16.9m for the Danish midfielder in January this year.

The 28-year-old was on the bench for the Europa League final defeat by Sevilla in August and has only made four Serie A starts this season with Inter sitting second behind AC Milan.

Inter would be willing to look at a loan deal, although they would prefer a straight sale.

Inter chief executive Beppe Marotta told Sky Sports: "Eriksen is among the transfers.

"It's not a punishment but he has struggled to settle into the squad... so it is right to give him the opportunity to find more space elsewhere."

Eriksen has made 38 appearances for Inter, scoring four goals and assisting three times, although all of them came in the 2019-20 season.