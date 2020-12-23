Hellas Verona v Inter Milan

Match ends, Verona 1, Inter Milan 2.
Line-ups
Hellas Verona
- 1Silvestri
- 27DawidowiczBooked at 29minsSubstituted forLovatoat 31'minutesSubstituted forGünterat 59'minutes
- 23MagnaniBooked at 79mins
- 17Ceccherini
- 5Faraoni
- 61Tameze
- 4Pinto Veloso
- 3DimarcoBooked at 64mins
- 90ColleySubstituted forRüeggat 53'minutes
- 20ZaccagniBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLazovicat 53'minutes
- 9Salcedo MoraSubstituted forIlicat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Lovato
- 8Lazovic
- 13Destiny Udogie
- 14Ilic
- 15Çetin
- 19Rüegg
- 21Günter
- 22Berardi
- 25Pandur
- 45Yeboah Ankrah
- 72Danzi
- 99Bertini
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniBooked at 83mins
- 2Hakimi
- 77BrozovicBooked at 45mins
- 23Barella
- 15Young
- 14PerisicSubstituted forVidalat 70'minutes
- 10MartínezSubstituted forGagliardiniat 87'minutes
- 9Lukaku
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 22Vidal
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Verona 1, Inter Milan 2.
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).
Giangiacomo Magnani (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Miguel Veloso (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Milan Skriniar.
Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adrien Tameze (Verona).
Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Verona) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Federico Dimarco (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Federico Dimarco (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Ceccherini.
Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.