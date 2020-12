Last updated on .From the section Barnet

Barnet's last game was a 3-1 loss to Dorking Wanderers in the FA Trophy third round

Barnet's next two National League fixtures have been postponed following a positive Covid-19 case in the first-team squad.

The Bees' fixtures at Boreham Wood on Saturday and at home against Maidenhead on Monday will be rescheduled.

The north-west London club's players and backroom staff are now self-isolating.

Barnet's next fixture is now set to be their home match against Boreham Wood on 2 January.