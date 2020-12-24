Sander Berge (left) was injured against Manchester United

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the loss of midfielder Sander Berge for up to four months is a "huge blow", but the manager does not expect John Lundstram to leave in January.

Norwegian Berge, 22, was injured during the Blades' 3-2 defeat by Manchester United on 17 December and has had surgery on a tendon in his leg.

Lundstram is in the final year of his current deal, having rejected a new contract, but Wilder said there had been "no enquiries" for the English midfielder.

"Of course losing Sander is a huge blow for us and John plays in that position," said Wilder.

"I don't think John moves in this window. His attitude has been good."

Lundstram is suspended for the next three games after he was sent off against Brighton last weekend.

Wilder also said the club were looking at bringing in a couple of loan signings in the January transfer window who can "go straight in and improve the team".

Sheffield United are bottom of the Premier League with two points from their 14 games and host Everton on Saturday.

"What we have shown here at this football club is that there is a big fight in us always, a fight to get into the Premier League, a fight to stay in the Premier League in our first season and now a huge fight to do the same," said Wilder.