Harry Wilson says Cardiff City must start gaining results against the teams ahead of them in the Championship table if they are to gain promotion.

The Bluebirds, in 10th, host fourth-placed Brentford on Boxing Day.

Cardiff have lost against leaders Norwich City and third-placed Swansea City in December and Wales forward Wilson says that trend must change.

"If we want to get where we want to be we have to beat the teams above us and the teams at the top," Wilson said.

"We have been on a good run. I know we had a disappointing game against Swansea and then on the weekend (against Norwich). But five wins out of seven is good going and I don't think we can complain too much about the way the last months or so have gone.

"They (Brentford) are a fantastic team... when we played Bournemouth earlier in the season, I thought we did really well. We got a draw on that occasion but on another day we could possibly have nicked it.

"At Norwich we were not at the levels we wanted to be, but they are a top team and we need to get back to the levels of Bournemouth, get after them (Brentford) and not let them showcase the qualities they have."

Wales forward Wilson, 23, who is on loan from Liverpool, has chipped in with three goals so far this season for Cardiff and has been one of their main creative forces.