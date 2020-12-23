Newport are keen to keep young Swansea defender Brandon Cooper on loan

Newport County manager Michael Flynn says the club are on "the front foot" with squad strengthening in the January transfer window.

Flynn already has some loan recruits lined-up as he looks to boost his squad.

And he says being top of League Two, ahead of their Boxing Day trip to Crawley Town, has helped recruitment.

"It's more attractive than going to somewhere down the bottom of the Football League," Flynn said.

"Players have the chance to show what they can do in this situation and try to get a promotion on their CV."

Flynn has previously said he would "wheel and deal" as County look to preserve their hold on the League Two top spot and admits some loan players already at Rodney Parade will return to their parent clubs to free up space for new recruits.

He is keen to keep Swindon loan striker Scott Twine and has already had "positive conversations" with Swansea City over Wales Under-21 defender Brandon Cooper seeing out his loan for the rest of the campaign.

County go into the festive spell with a one-point lead at the top of the table. Their players will have Christmas Day off before heading to Crawley on Boxing Day looking to regain momentum without a win in their last three games.

Flynn said: "You can say we are on a blip because of the amount of points we have had over the last three games.

"You can say that, but that is a credit to the way they have started and the amount of points they have so far. If you want to call it a blip, call it a blip, there is nothing I can do about that.

"I said when we were winning games I would not get carried away and I am not going to get too down about losing games. We have gone through the areas and shown them what went wrong last Saturday (a 4-2 home defeat by Oldham).

"Hopefully they will take it on board, we can improve and be more sold on Boxing Day."

More testing

The County boss also said he would support more Covid-19 testing, providing clubs had financial support.

"For me the safety of the players has to come first and not just the players, but the staff as well. Across a lot of clubs there are older staff members, whether they be kit men or people around the training ground," Flynn said.

"We want to make it as safe an environment as possible and if there is more testing to be done so be it. I am all for that.

"It has already cost us probably three times what we budgeted for in terms of that. We are going to need help."

Meanwhile, County midfielder Joss Labadie has had the all clear on a scan from a recent injury and could be in contention to return against Crawley.