David Sneddon (left) played for Kilmarnock between 1962 and 1967

David Sneddon is "one of the great figures in our club's history" said Kilmarnock after the former player and manager died at the age of 84.

Sneddon was part of the Kilmarnock side that won the league in 1965, scoring on the final day as they clinched the title.

He was also managed the club between 1977 and 1981, after which he took charge of Stranraer for three years.

The club described him as: "A wonderful ambassador for Kilmarnock FC".

Sneddon also played for Preston North End, Dundee, Raith Rovers and Hurlford United.

"A club legend, David made 28 appearances in our league championship season and was part of a true golden era for Kilmarnock as we took on some of Europe's best sides," said Kilmarnock on their website.

"David was part of the marvellous Killie side which completed one of the greatest European comebacks seen by a Scottish side as we beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 at Rugby Park after a 3-0 first leg loss.

"He set another piece of club history in 1967 as he became the first player to appear as a substitute for Killie in a Scottish League Cup tie, replacing Jim McFadzean against Dunfermline Athletic."