Glentoran celebrate winning the Irish Cup after victory over Ballymena in July

The start of the Irish Cup has been delayed after the IFA failed with its request to have the competition deemed 'elite' under Covid protocols.

The opening round was set for 9 January but that would take place during the upcoming Covid-19 lockdown, which only permits 'elite' sport.

Only 12 of the 32 teams involved are deemed 'elite', with the request for this to cover the competition denied.

There will also be no Championship and Women's Challenge Cup action.

The NIFL Championship was scheduled to begin in January while the Women's Challenge Cup remains paused.

No sport will take place during the first week of the lockdown in Northern Ireland from 26 December to 1 January.

Top-level only

For the next five weeks only 'elite' sport is permitted and the Irish Cup can only commence after this period.

The Irish FA said on Thursday that the Department for Communities and Sport NI had confirmed it "cannot support the request to have the competitions delivered under 'elite' protocols".

"This is a year in which, like many things, our game has taken a huge hit," said Patrick Nelson, IFA CEO.

"There has been a toll on both the physical and mental wellbeing of many in the game at all levels. We are acutely aware of this.

Crusaders face Coleraine in the big tie of the Irish Cup opening round

"Whilst we are disappointed, we understand this decision has been taken with the broader health, safety and wellbeing of everyone both in, and outside, of the football community in Northern Ireland in mind.

"We have engaged consistently with the Northern Ireland Executive to make the case for these competitions to get underway with enhanced protocols but acknowledge that this simply won't be possible in the timeframes scheduled.

"Our dialogue with the Executive and our member clubs will continue, and our staff will be working hard behind the scenes to ensure we are ready to deliver these competitions when the restrictions allow."

The now vacant 9 January date could be used to play Premiership matches which were scheduled for the 26 December-1 January period.

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup - Round of 32

Queen's University v Bangor

Warrenpoint Town v Ballyclare Comrades

Ards v Dollingstown

Coleraine v Crusaders

Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts

H&W Welders v St James Swifts

Institute v PSNI

Knockbreda v Newington

Loughgall v Banbridge Town

Ballinamallard Utd v Dergview

Cliftonville v Portstewart

Linfield v Annagh Utd

Larne v Newry City

Glentoran v Dundela

Ballymena Utd v Portadown

Carrick Rangers v Belfast Celtic