Hull are currently third in League One but have lost their past three league games

Hull City's fixture with Lincoln City on Tuesday, 29 December is off after positive Covid-19 tests at the Tigers.

Hull informed the EFL they were unable to play the game after an undisclosed number of positive tests at the club.

Their League One match with Sunderland on Saturday had already been postponed after a coronavirus outbreak in the Black Cats squad.

League rivals Ipswich, Portsmouth and Peterborough have all also called off festive games.

The EFL have not yet announced a rearranged date for the fixture.