Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County

Attempt saved. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Windass.
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 28Wildsmith
- 22Odubajo
- 15Lees
- 26Shaw
- 2Palmer
- 11Reach
- 8Pelupessy
- 10Bannan
- 7K Harris
- 5Paterson
- 18Windass
Substitutes
- 14Penney
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 20Rhodes
- 24Brown
- 29Hunt
- 34Brennan
- 42Waldock
- 44Jackson
- 45Kachunga
Derby
- 1Marshall
- 12Byrne
- 2Wisdom
- 16Clarke
- 3Forsyth
- 38Knight
- 5Bielik
- 4Shinnie
- 7Jozwiak
- 13Kazim-Richards
- 17Sibley
Substitutes
- 6te Wierik
- 8Bird
- 18Whittaker
- 21Roos
- 22Evans
- 26Buchanan
- 40Watson
- 41Gordon
- 49Hector-Ingram
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Krystian Bielik (Derby County).
Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Shaw (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Krystian Bielik (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Krystian Bielik (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Joey Pelupessy.
Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Derby County).
Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Craig Forsyth with a cross.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Derby County).
Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Krystian Bielik (Derby County) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Byrne with a cross.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Clarke (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Louie Sibley with a headed pass.
Graeme Shinnie (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
