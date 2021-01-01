Championship
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0DerbyDerby County0

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

  • 28Wildsmith
  • 22Odubajo
  • 15Lees
  • 26Shaw
  • 2Palmer
  • 11Reach
  • 8Pelupessy
  • 10Bannan
  • 7K Harris
  • 5Paterson
  • 18Windass

Substitutes

  • 14Penney
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 20Rhodes
  • 24Brown
  • 29Hunt
  • 34Brennan
  • 42Waldock
  • 44Jackson
  • 45Kachunga

Derby

  • 1Marshall
  • 12Byrne
  • 2Wisdom
  • 16Clarke
  • 3Forsyth
  • 38Knight
  • 5Bielik
  • 4Shinnie
  • 7Jozwiak
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 17Sibley

Substitutes

  • 6te Wierik
  • 8Bird
  • 18Whittaker
  • 21Roos
  • 22Evans
  • 26Buchanan
  • 40Watson
  • 41Gordon
  • 49Hector-Ingram
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home3
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Windass.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Krystian Bielik (Derby County).

  3. Post update

    Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Barry Bannan.

  5. Post update

    Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Liam Shaw (Sheffield Wednesday).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Krystian Bielik (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Krystian Bielik (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Joey Pelupessy.

  10. Post update

    Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Derby County).

  13. Post update

    Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Craig Forsyth with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Derby County).

  16. Post update

    Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Krystian Bielik (Derby County) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Byrne with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Tom Lees.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matthew Clarke (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Louie Sibley with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Graeme Shinnie (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich22135430201044
2Brentford22118336211541
3Swansea22117425121340
4Bournemouth21108336181838
5Watford2110742415937
6Reading2211473227537
7Stoke229852621535
8Barnsley2210482728-134
9Middlesbrough219662517833
10Bristol City2210392324-133
11Preston22102103030032
12Huddersfield229492730-331
13Luton228682024-430
14Blackburn228593627929
15Cardiff228592925429
16Millwall2051051718-125
17Coventry225892030-1023
18Birmingham225891727-1023
19QPR224992030-1021
20Derby2248101423-920
21Nottm Forest2247111526-1119
22Sheff Wed2358101423-917
23Rotherham2044121929-1016
24Wycombe2236131532-1715
