Manchester City: Gabriel Jesus & Kyle Walker test positive for Covid
Last updated on .From the section Man City
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for Covid-19.
The players, along with two members of staff, will isolate in accordance with Premier League and government protocol.
City will likely be without the duo for Premier League games against Newcastle United on December 26, Everton two days later and Chelsea on January 3.
Jesus' obvious replacement Sergio Aguero is being eased back after a knee issue and played 16 minutes on Tuesday.
England right-back Walker apologised in May for breaking coronavirus lockdown guidelines twice.
Manchester City are eight points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.
