The postponement at the Brentford Community Stadium is a first call off for both sides this season

Bristol City's Championship game at Brentford on Saturday has been called off over fears of a possible Covid-19 outbreak among Robins players.

Symptoms in the City squad were reported on Friday.

But the testing laboratory was closed on New Year's Day - and it has not been possible to arrange the testing of the entire squad and backroom staff.

The game was postponed after consultation both with Brentford and the English Football League.

Brentford are second in the Championship, having gone unbeaten in 15 games.

City are 10th, four points off the top six, although they have lost four times in five matches.

This is the second time City have suffered issues with Covid-19 this season.

In November, they closed their Failand training ground following a number of positive tests amongst players and staff.

But it was during an international break and the following game against Derby County was still able to go ahead after 10 days of self-isolation.