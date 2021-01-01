Championship
Luton v QPR: Positive Covid-19 test at Hatters leads to postponement

Saturday's Championship game between Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers has been postponed after positive Covid-19 tests among Hatters players and staff.

It is the second Championship postponement on Saturday with Bristol City's game at Brentford also off.

And there are three more Covid-related postponements in League One.

A Luton statement said: "Positive Covid test results have been returned by some of the club's senior players, football staff and immediate members of family."

The club added: "We are awaiting further testing which unfortunately cannot be completed by official English Football League procedures before tomorrow's 3pm kick-off, so the league has agreed to postpone the fixture based on our own recommendation and the league's medical advice."

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich22135430201044
2Brentford22118336211541
3Swansea22117425121340
4Bournemouth21108336181838
5Watford2110742415937
6Reading2211473227537
7Stoke229852621535
8Barnsley2210482728-134
9Middlesbrough219662517833
10Bristol City2210392324-133
11Preston22102103030032
12Huddersfield229492730-331
13Luton228682024-430
14Blackburn228593627929
15Cardiff228592925429
16Millwall2051051718-125
17Coventry225892030-1023
18Birmingham225891727-1023
19QPR224992030-1021
20Derby2248101423-920
21Nottm Forest2247111526-1119
22Sheff Wed2358101423-917
23Rotherham2044121929-1016
24Wycombe2236131532-1715
