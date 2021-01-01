Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers

BirminghamBirmingham City15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|22
|13
|5
|4
|30
|20
|10
|44
|2
|Brentford
|22
|11
|8
|3
|36
|21
|15
|41
|3
|Swansea
|22
|11
|7
|4
|25
|12
|13
|40
|4
|Bournemouth
|21
|10
|8
|3
|36
|18
|18
|38
|5
|Watford
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|15
|9
|37
|6
|Reading
|22
|11
|4
|7
|32
|27
|5
|37
|7
|Stoke
|22
|9
|8
|5
|26
|21
|5
|35
|8
|Barnsley
|22
|10
|4
|8
|27
|28
|-1
|34
|9
|Middlesbrough
|21
|9
|6
|6
|25
|17
|8
|33
|10
|Bristol City
|22
|10
|3
|9
|23
|24
|-1
|33
|11
|Preston
|22
|10
|2
|10
|30
|30
|0
|32
|12
|Huddersfield
|22
|9
|4
|9
|27
|30
|-3
|31
|13
|Luton
|22
|8
|6
|8
|20
|24
|-4
|30
|14
|Blackburn
|22
|8
|5
|9
|36
|27
|9
|29
|15
|Cardiff
|22
|8
|5
|9
|29
|25
|4
|29
|16
|Millwall
|20
|5
|10
|5
|17
|18
|-1
|25
|17
|Coventry
|22
|5
|8
|9
|20
|30
|-10
|23
|18
|Birmingham
|22
|5
|8
|9
|17
|27
|-10
|23
|19
|QPR
|22
|4
|9
|9
|20
|30
|-10
|21
|20
|Sheff Wed
|23
|6
|7
|10
|15
|23
|-8
|19
|21
|Derby
|22
|4
|7
|11
|14
|24
|-10
|19
|22
|Nottm Forest
|22
|4
|7
|11
|15
|26
|-11
|19
|23
|Rotherham
|20
|4
|4
|12
|19
|29
|-10
|16
|24
|Wycombe
|22
|3
|6
|13
|15
|32
|-17
|15