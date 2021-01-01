Accrington Stanley P-P Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

The Crown Ground has suffered two postponements in four days - first to Covid and now to the weather

Saturday's League One game between Accrington Stanley and Portsmouth in snowy Lancashire has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

With temperatures expected to drop below freezing on Friday night, the game was called off more than 24 hours in advance after an inspection by a referee.

No new date has been arranged for the meeting of the two promotion rivals.

The game is Accrington's seventh postponement this season.

The six previous postponements were all because of coronavirus.

John Coleman's side have played just 16 matches - three fewer than more than half the sides in the division, and five less than MK Dons.

Second-placed Pompey were due to return to action after calling off two Christmas matches when five members of their squad and backroom team tested positive.