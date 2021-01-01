Barrow P-P Exeter City

League Two
The League Two fixture between Barrow and Exeter City on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

A local referee was called in to conduct a pitch inspection on Friday at The Progression Solicitors Stadium.

An early decision to postpone the fixture was made in light of forecasts of continued low temperatures for Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Exeter's game at leaders Newport County on Tuesday was also called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

