BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion17:30WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana
Adam Lallana missed Brighton's most recent match with a groin injury

TEAM NEWS

Full-back Tariq Lamptey is again ruled out for Brighton because of a hamstring problem.

The Seagulls will monitor the fitness of Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck and Aaron Connolly.

Wolves remain without long-term injury absentees Raul Jimenez and Jonny for Saturday's game.

Daniel Podence, who featured as a substitute against Manchester United in midweek, could earn a recall to the starting line-up.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves are wobbling a bit. Defensively they still look pretty sound but they are not scoring goals, which is why they are not winning many games and are stuck in mid-table.

Brighton are the same, only they are hovering just above the relegation zone. A win would make a big difference to both teams but I can see the points being shared.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v The Farm singer Peter Hooton

It is 39 years since Brighton last won a top-flight match in January
Their most recent such victory came at Coventry in 1982

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton are unbeaten in all 10 of their top-flight matches against Wolves, winning the first seven meetings and drawing the subsequent three.
  • Wolves' last victory against Brighton came in the Championship on New Year's Day in 2016, when a Connor Goldson own goal gave them the points at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton could set an unwanted club record of 13 home league games without a victory.
  • The Seagulls won only one of their 17 Premier League home fixtures in 2020, beating Arsenal in June (D8, L8).
  • Albion have failed to win any of their 12 Premier League matches in January (D5, L7) - the only team with a worse record in a particular month is Hull City (16 winless matches in May).
  • They have never won a Premier League game with a 5.30pm kick-off, losing their first four and drawing the subsequent five.
  • Brighton have lost their opening league match of the calendar year just once in the previous 11 seasons, with that defeat coming at home to Wolves in 2016.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves could concede in 10 consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time under Nuno Espirito Santo.
  • They could also suffer four successive away defeats in the top flight, a sequence they last recorded as part of a six-match streak in 2011.
  • Wolves have lost four of their six league games since striker Raul Jimenez was injured, only beating Chelsea during that time.
  • They are winless in their opening top-flight fixture of a calendar year in eight attempts, losing seven of them, since a 3-0 home victory versus Middlesbrough in 1981.
  • Adama Traore has failed to score or assist in his past 23 Premier League appearances.

