Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Adam Lallana missed Brighton's most recent match with a groin injury

TEAM NEWS

Full-back Tariq Lamptey is again ruled out for Brighton because of a hamstring problem.

The Seagulls will monitor the fitness of Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck and Aaron Connolly.

Wolves remain without long-term injury absentees Raul Jimenez and Jonny for Saturday's game.

Daniel Podence, who featured as a substitute against Manchester United in midweek, could earn a recall to the starting line-up.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves are wobbling a bit. Defensively they still look pretty sound but they are not scoring goals, which is why they are not winning many games and are stuck in mid-table.

Brighton are the same, only they are hovering just above the relegation zone. A win would make a big difference to both teams but I can see the points being shared.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are unbeaten in all 10 of their top-flight matches against Wolves, winning the first seven meetings and drawing the subsequent three.

Wolves' last victory against Brighton came in the Championship on New Year's Day in 2016, when a Connor Goldson own goal gave them the points at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could set an unwanted club record of 13 home league games without a victory.

The Seagulls won only one of their 17 Premier League home fixtures in 2020, beating Arsenal in June (D8, L8).

Albion have failed to win any of their 12 Premier League matches in January (D5, L7) - the only team with a worse record in a particular month is Hull City (16 winless matches in May).

They have never won a Premier League game with a 5.30pm kick-off, losing their first four and drawing the subsequent five.

Brighton have lost their opening league match of the calendar year just once in the previous 11 seasons, with that defeat coming at home to Wolves in 2016.

Wolverhampton Wanderers