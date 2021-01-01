Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gareth Bale remains out for Spurs, while Carlos Vinicius (centre) and Lucas Moura (right) are fitness doubts

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham pair Lucas Moura and Carlos Vinicius might not be fit in time to face Leeds, while Giovani Lo Celso remains absent with a hamstring injury.

Gareth Bale, who has made just one Premier League start, will be out for a few weeks with a calf strain.

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich will be assessed after sustaining a thigh injury during the 5-0 win at West Brom.

Liam Cooper is also a doubt with an abdominal strain and Diego Llorente is still nursing a muscle problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is such an intriguing match because of the difference in the way both teams play, and how both managers see the game.

Leeds completely dismantled West Brom earlier this week, and their game plan will be 'up and at 'em' here too.

That is exactly how Tottenham like opposing teams to be, though. I just feel it will play into Jose Mourinho's hands a little bit, as his side look to get back to winning ways.

It won't be dull. It never is with Leeds - they have you on the edge of your seat, whichever end the ball is at.

Prediction: 2-0

They conceded 17 goals in their other four away matches

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten on the last four occasions that they have hosted Leeds (W3, D1).

However, Leeds won 2-1 in the most recent encounter, an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Elland Road in January 2013.

The teams have not met in the league since 2003-04, a season in which Spurs did the double over Leeds.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have gone four league matches without a win (D2, L2) - a fifth would be their longest such run under Jose Mourinho.

Spurs could fail to score in successive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since 2015.

They have won three of their past four league games at home.

Mourinho has only lost one of his 27 Premier League home matches against promoted sides (W21, D5).

Leeds will be the 30th different side Harry Kane has faced in the Premier League - he has scored against each of the other 29.

Leeds United