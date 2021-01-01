Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha scored his eighth goal of the season in Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Leicester

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill is doubtful with a hamstring injury but the Eagles have no new fitness issues.

Midfielder Luka Milivojevic is one booking from incurring a ban.

Sheffield United will monitor several players who suffered minor injuries during the midweek defeat at Burnley.

A number of unnamed players and staff members missed that game following positive coronavirus tests and they will again be absent, while John Lundstram completes a three-game ban.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Palace stopped the rot with their draw against Leicester. They went back to their old ways of being a bit more pragmatic, which I always thought they would do.

Sheffield United's wait for a first win of the season goes on, though, and it gets harder and harder to make a case for them to stay up.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v The Farm singer Peter Hooton

They are four short of the Premier League record

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United could win three consecutive league games against Crystal Palace for the first time since 1973.

The past four league meetings at Selhurst Park have produced a total of just three goals.

Crystal Palace

Palace have gone 15 top-flight matches without a clean sheet, second only to Sheffield United's current run of 19.

The Eagles began the season with consecutive victories but have won just three of their subsequent 14 league fixtures (D4, L7).

They have lost six of their 12 Premier League home matches since football restarted in June after the coronavirus suspension.

Wilfried Zaha has eight Premier League goals this season, twice his final tally in 2019-20, and is on course to reach double figures in a top-flight campaign for just the second time in his career.

Sheffield United