Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill is doubtful with a hamstring injury but the Eagles have no new fitness issues.
Midfielder Luka Milivojevic is one booking from incurring a ban.
Sheffield United will monitor several players who suffered minor injuries during the midweek defeat at Burnley.
A number of unnamed players and staff members missed that game following positive coronavirus tests and they will again be absent, while John Lundstram completes a three-game ban.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Palace stopped the rot with their draw against Leicester. They went back to their old ways of being a bit more pragmatic, which I always thought they would do.
Sheffield United's wait for a first win of the season goes on, though, and it gets harder and harder to make a case for them to stay up.
Prediction: 2-1
Lawro's full predictions v The Farm singer Peter Hooton
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Sheffield United could win three consecutive league games against Crystal Palace for the first time since 1973.
- The past four league meetings at Selhurst Park have produced a total of just three goals.
Crystal Palace
- Palace have gone 15 top-flight matches without a clean sheet, second only to Sheffield United's current run of 19.
- The Eagles began the season with consecutive victories but have won just three of their subsequent 14 league fixtures (D4, L7).
- They have lost six of their 12 Premier League home matches since football restarted in June after the coronavirus suspension.
- Wilfried Zaha has eight Premier League goals this season, twice his final tally in 2019-20, and is on course to reach double figures in a top-flight campaign for just the second time in his career.
Sheffield United
- If Sheffield United fail to win they will set a new record for most Premier League games without a victory from the start of a season, surpassing QPR's 16-match run in 2012-13.
- They could also set a club record by going 20 league games without a victory, including three fixtures from last season.
- The Blades are only the third team in top-flight history to remain winless at the turn of the year, and the first for 118 years.
- Eleven of Sheffield United's 14 league defeats this season have been by a single-goal margin, four short of the Premier League record.
- David McGoldrick has been directly involved in five of their eight Premier League goals this season, scoring four and assisting one.