Notts County v King's Lynn Town

Notts CountyNotts County19:45King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Match report to appear here.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|24
|14
|5
|5
|46
|24
|22
|47
|2
|Sutton United
|21
|13
|4
|4
|38
|19
|19
|43
|3
|Hartlepool
|24
|13
|4
|7
|33
|23
|10
|43
|4
|Stockport
|24
|11
|7
|6
|32
|21
|11
|40
|5
|Wrexham
|25
|11
|6
|8
|34
|27
|7
|39
|6
|Eastleigh
|23
|10
|8
|5
|32
|23
|9
|38
|7
|Notts County
|21
|11
|4
|6
|26
|15
|11
|37
|8
|Boreham Wood
|24
|9
|8
|7
|29
|24
|5
|35
|9
|Bromley
|23
|9
|7
|7
|37
|28
|9
|34
|10
|Aldershot
|24
|10
|4
|10
|36
|35
|1
|34
|11
|Altrincham
|26
|9
|6
|11
|30
|34
|-4
|33
|12
|Maidenhead United
|21
|9
|5
|7
|32
|32
|0
|32
|13
|Yeovil
|24
|9
|5
|10
|35
|36
|-1
|32
|14
|Solihull Moors
|21
|9
|4
|8
|27
|23
|4
|31
|15
|Halifax
|22
|8
|6
|8
|36
|29
|7
|30
|16
|Chesterfield
|21
|9
|3
|9
|32
|25
|7
|30
|17
|Woking
|21
|7
|5
|9
|25
|26
|-1
|26
|18
|Dag & Red
|23
|7
|5
|11
|21
|31
|-10
|26
|19
|Wealdstone
|22
|6
|5
|11
|29
|48
|-19
|23
|20
|King's Lynn
|21
|6
|4
|11
|28
|42
|-14
|22
|21
|Weymouth
|24
|5
|5
|14
|25
|39
|-14
|20
|22
|Barnet
|22
|3
|3
|16
|17
|53
|-36
|12
|23
|Dover
|15
|3
|1
|11
|12
|35
|-23
|10
Golden Globe winner Gillian Anderson in conversation with Ali Plumb
Zara McDermott investigates the impact of images being shared without consent
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.