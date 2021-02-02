Wealdstone v Maidenhead United in National League postponed

Tuesday's National League fixture between Wealdstone and Maidenhead United has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Grosvenor Vale playing surface failed a midday pitch inspection following persistent heavy rain over the weekend and overnight on Monday.

Wealdstone's match at Solihull Moors on Saturday was also postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Damson Park.

A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

Tuesday 2nd February 2021

