Wealdstone v Maidenhead United in National League postponed
Tuesday's National League fixture between Wealdstone and Maidenhead United has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
The Grosvenor Vale playing surface failed a midday pitch inspection following persistent heavy rain over the weekend and overnight on Monday.
Wealdstone's match at Solihull Moors on Saturday was also postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Damson Park.
A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.