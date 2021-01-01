Dagenham & Redbridge P-P Dover Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

The National League fixture between Dagenham & Redbridge and Dover Athletic on Saturday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 investigation.

Neither club nor the league have confirmed which of the two sides the investigation is focused on.

Dagenham also had their league fixture against Bromley on Monday postponed after positive Covid cases at Bromley.

Their last fixture was at Dover on Saturday where an Angelo Balanta goal gave them a 1-0 victory.