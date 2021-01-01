Scottish League One
Partick ThistlePartick ThistlePClydeClydeP
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

Partick Thistle v Clyde

Last updated on .From the section Football

Live Text

  1. Post update

    This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk106311761121
2Montrose105231915417
3Airdrieonians105141711616
4Cove Rangers10514149516
5Partick Thistle1043396315
6Peterhead104151012-213
7Dumbarton9324510-511
8East Fife83141012-210
9Clyde8305919-109
10Forfar9126515-105
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories