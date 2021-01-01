Scottish League Two
StranraerStranraer15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
Venue: Stair Park

Stranraer v Annan Athletic

Saturday 2nd January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park97201851323
2Elgin9603189918
3Stirling9531168818
4Stranraer94321711615
5Edinburgh City94142013713
6Stenhousemuir93331414012
7Annan Athletic9225913-48
8Cowdenbeath8215615-97
9Albion8206920-116
10Brechin9117524-194
