Last updated on .From the section Football

The Scottish Championship match between Greenock Morton and Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The League One clash between Dumbarton and East Fife has also fallen victim to the weather.

Both games failed Saturday morning pitch inspections, with alternative dates yet to be announced.

However, all remaining SPFL fixtures and the first round of the Scottish Cup are still scheduled to go ahead.

Four Lowland League fixtures have also been called off, with University of Stirling against Edinburgh University the only one to survive.