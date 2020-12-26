Last updated on .From the section Southend

Southend United have signed Louis Walsh on an 18-month contract.

The 20-year-old former Barnsley winger, who spent the season on loan at non-league side Guiseley, then had a spell on trial with Championship team Nottingham Forest.

Walsh spent time training with Southend earlier in the season.

Walsh's signing for bottom-of-the-table League Two side Southend follows the acquisition of defender Greg Halford, who is playing for free.

The Shrimpers, who are three points adrift of safety, face Colchester United on Boxing Day, in a 13:00 BST kick-off.