Doncaster are fourth in League One

Saturday's League One games between Doncaster and Accrington and Blackpool and Rochdale, as well as the National League fixture at Notts County, have been postponed because of Covid-19.

Two unnamed Doncaster players tested positive for coronavirus, with more players displaying symptoms.

Rochdale's match has also been called off after the club said they could not play the game after a positive test.

Both of Notts County's festive fixtures with King's Lynn have been postponed.

A positive Covid-19 case among the King's Lynn management staff means the game in Norfolk on 26 December and the return fixture at Meadow Lane on 2 January have both been called off.

It means a total of 12 matches of the scheduled Boxing Day programme across the English Football League and National League have been called off because of coronavirus cases.

Boxing Day matches off

Championship

Bournemouth v Millwall

Middlesbrough v Rotherham

League One

Blackpool v Rochdale

Doncaster v Accrington

Gillingham v Peterborough

Ipswich v Northampton

Portsmouth v Swindon

Sunderland v Hull

National League

Bromley v Sutton United

Boreham Wood v Barnet

King's Lynn Town v Notts County

Solihull Moors v Chesterfield