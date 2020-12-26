Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Tim Krul has played 97 times for Norwich City since his 2018 move from Brighton and started both of the Netherlands' Uefa Nations League matches last month

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has extended his contract until June 2024.

The Netherlands international has been first choice since he first joined the club in the summer of 2018.

Krul played every game of the season when the Canaries won the Championship in 2019 and played in 36 of Norwich's 38 Premier League games last term.

"He's by far the best goalkeeper in this league and was impressive in the Premier League," manager Daniel Farke told the club website. external-link

"It's fantastic news for us to have a player of Tim's quality and personality.

"He's so important for the dressing room and development of our young players. I think he has a good chance to play as Netherlands number one in the next tournament."

Krul had been ever present this season until suffering a thigh injury in the 3-2 win at Stoke City last month.