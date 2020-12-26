Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Former Aberdeen defender Chic McLelland has died at the age of 63.

Left-back McLelland played 212 times for the Pittodrie club during the 1970s before going on to run the club's academy for several years.

He went on to play for Motherwell, Dundee and Montrose, managing the latter for the 1990-91 season.

"Everyone is saddened to hear the news of the passing of Chic," read a tweet from Aberdeen. "Our thoughts are with his family."