Linlithgow Rose caused the biggest upset of the Scottish Cup first round after beating Brechin City.

Junior side Rose won 3-2 against their League Two hosts, while Albion Rovers lost 3-0 at home to Buckie Thistle.

Brechin and Rovers' league rivals Annan, Cowdenbeath, Edinburgh City, Elgin City, Stenhousemuir, Stirling Albion and Stranraer all progressed.

Formartine United, Fraserburgh, Keith and Nairn join fellow Highland League side Buckie in round two.

Barry Ferguson's Kelty Hearts beat Jeanfield Swifts 2-1 at home, while Banks O'Dee were 3-0 winners at Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale. Tranent won 4-1 at home to East Stirlingshire.

Bonnyrigg Rose v Bo'ness United and Huntly v Cumbernauld Colts were postponed, while weather caused the abandonment of Camelon v Brora Rangers when the score was still 0-0.

Stirling beat hosts Berwick Rangers 3-0, Cowdenbeath were 2-0 winners at home to Wick Academy, Edinburgh defeated visitors Caledonian Braves 3-1 and Civil Service Strollers lost 4-0 at Elgin.

Annan won 2-1 away to Gala Fairydean, Stenhousemuir beat Preston Athletic 4-1 at Ochilview, and Stranraer beat Spartans 5-0

Formartine won 2-1 away to Haddington Athletic, Fraserburgh defeated hosts Rothes 3-1, Keith beat visitors Hill Of Beath Hawthorn 4-2 after extra time and Nairn County won 4-3 on penalties against Broxburn Athletic after a 0-0 draw.

Dundonald Bluebell host Queen's Park in Monday's live BBC Scotland television match.

Results

Albion Rovers 0-3 Buckie Thistle

Berwick Rangers 0-3 Stirling Albion

Bonnyrigg Rose P-P Bo'ness United

Brechin City 2-3 Linlithgow Rose

Camelon A-A Brora Rangers

Cowdenbeath 2-0 Wick Academy

Edinburgh City 3-1 Caledonian Braves

Elgin City 4-0 Civil Service Strollers

Gala Fairydean 1-2 Annan Athletic

Haddington Athletic 1-2 Formartine United

Huntly P-P Cumbernauld Colts

Keith 4-2 Hill Of Beath Hawthorn (aet)

Kelty Hearts 2-1 Jeanfield Swifts

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 0-3 Banks O'Dee

Nairn County 0-0 Broxburn Athletic (4-3 pens)

Rothes 1-3 Fraserburgh

Stenhousemuir 4-1 Preston Athletic

Stranraer 5-0 Spartans

Tranent 4-1 East Stirlingshire