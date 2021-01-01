Newcastle United v Leicester City

TEAM NEWS
Newcastle will monitor Paul Dummett, who has been struggling with illness.
Isaac Hayden is banned and the game is likely to come too soon for Ryan Fraser and Jamaal Lascelles to return from injury and illness respectively.
James Maddison and Wesley Fofana could be available after missing Leicester's last match with minor injuries.
Winger Cengiz Under, who has missed two matches with a hamstring problem, is back in training and could feature on Tyneside.
Caglar Soyuncu, who has not played in the Premier League since October, might also be involved after being an unused substitute for the draw with Crystal Palace last Monday.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Newcastle got a really good point against Liverpool, when Magpies boss Steve Bruce was just coming under a bit of pressure.
But this is Leicester away, and we know how good the Foxes are on the road. Jamie Vardy should start too, after only coming on as a substitute against Crystal Palace earlier in the week.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v The Farm singer Peter Hooton
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leicester won both league meetings last season, scoring eight goals without reply.
- The Foxes have won on each of their past four league visits to St James' Park, keeping a clean sheet in three of them.
- Newcastle are aiming for a 50th league win against Leicester.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle are currently on their longest Premier League winless run this season, with two draws and two defeats.
- They could fail to score in four successive fixtures in all competitions for the first time in five years.
- The Magpies have earned five wins and 19 points from 15 games for the second season in a row. They won their 16th league match of 2019-20.
- Newcastle have lost their first league match of the year in six of the past eight seasons, including a 3-0 home defeat by Leicester in 2020.
- Callum Wilson has been directly involved in 11 of Newcastle's 17 league goals this season, scoring eight and setting up three.
Leicester City
- Leicester are aiming to go four league matches without defeat for the first time this season.
- The Foxes have won six of their eight Premier League away games this season, losing just one.
- Brendan Rodgers' side have been awarded 10 penalties in their 16 league fixtures, twice as many as any other side going into the new year.
- Leicester haven't lost their opening league game of the year for 12 seasons since a 3-1 defeat at QPR in 2008. They have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five such games.
- Nine of Jamie Vardy's 11 Premier League goals this campaign have come in away matches.