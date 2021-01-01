Chelsea v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Hakim Ziyech has not played for Chelsea since their game against Leeds United on 5 December

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech could make his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in early December.

Defender Reece James will definitely miss the game because of a similar problem.

Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus will be absent for Manchester City as they continue to self-isolate following recent positive coronavirus tests.

However, there were no new positive tests when the City squad was tested on Wednesday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: external-link Chelsea and Manchester City have had their bad days but so has everybody else - and City's league position is artificially low because of their games in hand.

Heading into 2021, only seven points separated the top nine teams - and judging by the current rate of points won per game, the title could be sealed with just 79 points. That would be the lowest title-winning tally since 1999.

Could Chelsea or Manchester City get to 79 points or more? Absolutely. Seldom, approaching the halfway point of a Premier League season, can a game between sides who started the weekend sixth and eighth in the table look so important to the title race - but this is obviously no ordinary season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea have lost their last three away league games but their form at Stamford Bridge has been a lot more solid.

I am still going with a Manchester City win, though. Pep Guardiola's side are not quite at it, in terms of going forward and opening up teams, but the trade-off for that has been their improvement defensively.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have lost 26 Premier League games versus Chelsea, more than against any other side.

City can lose three consecutive Premier League away matches against Chelsea for the first time since a run of four from 2006 to 2009.

None of the past 10 league meetings have been drawn.

Chelsea

Chelsea have only won one of their past five Premier League matches, taking four points from a possible 15.

However, their only defeat in 14 home league games came against Liverpool in September (W10, D3).

The Blues have failed to win their opening Premier League fixture in each of the past four calendar years.

Their only goal in four league matches against established top-six opposition this season was scored by Tammy Abraham in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Boxing Day.

Olivier Giroud scored in 11 of his 14 Premier League starts in 2020.

Timo Werner has gone 11 matches without a goal for Chelsea.

Manchester City