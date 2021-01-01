Premier League
ChelseaChelsea16:30Man CityManchester City
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech holds off Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United
Hakim Ziyech has not played for Chelsea since their game against Leeds United on 5 December

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech could make his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in early December.

Defender Reece James will definitely miss the game because of a similar problem.

Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus will be absent for Manchester City as they continue to self-isolate following recent positive coronavirus tests.

However, there were no new positive tests when the City squad was tested on Wednesday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson:external-link Chelsea and Manchester City have had their bad days but so has everybody else - and City's league position is artificially low because of their games in hand.

Heading into 2021, only seven points separated the top nine teams - and judging by the current rate of points won per game, the title could be sealed with just 79 points. That would be the lowest title-winning tally since 1999.

Could Chelsea or Manchester City get to 79 points or more? Absolutely. Seldom, approaching the halfway point of a Premier League season, can a game between sides who started the weekend sixth and eighth in the table look so important to the title race - but this is obviously no ordinary season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea have lost their last three away league games but their form at Stamford Bridge has been a lot more solid.

I am still going with a Manchester City win, though. Pep Guardiola's side are not quite at it, in terms of going forward and opening up teams, but the trade-off for that has been their improvement defensively.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v The Farm singer Peter Hooton

Manchester City have a 100% winning record in all seven games in all competitions in which Ferran Torres has scored

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City have lost 26 Premier League games versus Chelsea, more than against any other side.
  • City can lose three consecutive Premier League away matches against Chelsea for the first time since a run of four from 2006 to 2009.
  • None of the past 10 league meetings have been drawn.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have only won one of their past five Premier League matches, taking four points from a possible 15.
  • However, their only defeat in 14 home league games came against Liverpool in September (W10, D3).
  • The Blues have failed to win their opening Premier League fixture in each of the past four calendar years.
  • Their only goal in four league matches against established top-six opposition this season was scored by Tammy Abraham in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Boxing Day.
  • Olivier Giroud scored in 11 of his 14 Premier League starts in 2020.
  • Timo Werner has gone 11 matches without a goal for Chelsea.

Manchester City

  • Manchester City are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions, winning seven and drawing three.
  • Nonetheless, 26 points is still their lowest tally after 14 matches for 10 years.
  • City could win three consecutive league fixtures for the first time this season.
  • They have lost three of their past four Premier League games in London, drawing the other.
  • City have kept 13 clean sheets in all competitions this season, more than any other team in the top five European leagues.
  • Sergio Aguero has scored 10 goals in his last nine appearances against Chelsea. However, he is currently on a 10-game goalless Premier League run.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1696137201733
2Man Utd159333123830
3Leicester169252920929
4Everton159242619729
5Aston Villa1482428141426
6Chelsea1675431181326
7Tottenham1575326151126
8Man City147522112926
9Southampton167542519626
10West Ham166552321223
11Leeds167273030023
12Wolves166371521-621
13Arsenal166281619-320
14Newcastle155461724-719
15Crystal Palace165472029-919
16Burnley15447920-1116
17Brighton162771825-713
18Fulham152581323-1011
19West Brom1615101135-248
20Sheff Utd160214827-192
View full Premier League table

Top Stories