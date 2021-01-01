Chelsea v Manchester City

TEAM NEWS
Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech could make his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in early December.
Defender Reece James will definitely miss the game because of a similar problem.
Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus will be absent for Manchester City as they continue to self-isolate following recent positive coronavirus tests.
However, there were no new positive tests when the City squad was tested on Wednesday.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
Steve Wilson: Chelsea and Manchester City have had their bad days but so has everybody else - and City's league position is artificially low because of their games in hand.
Heading into 2021, only seven points separated the top nine teams - and judging by the current rate of points won per game, the title could be sealed with just 79 points. That would be the lowest title-winning tally since 1999.
Could Chelsea or Manchester City get to 79 points or more? Absolutely. Seldom, approaching the halfway point of a Premier League season, can a game between sides who started the weekend sixth and eighth in the table look so important to the title race - but this is obviously no ordinary season.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Chelsea have lost their last three away league games but their form at Stamford Bridge has been a lot more solid.
I am still going with a Manchester City win, though. Pep Guardiola's side are not quite at it, in terms of going forward and opening up teams, but the trade-off for that has been their improvement defensively.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester City have lost 26 Premier League games versus Chelsea, more than against any other side.
- City can lose three consecutive Premier League away matches against Chelsea for the first time since a run of four from 2006 to 2009.
- None of the past 10 league meetings have been drawn.
Chelsea
- Chelsea have only won one of their past five Premier League matches, taking four points from a possible 15.
- However, their only defeat in 14 home league games came against Liverpool in September (W10, D3).
- The Blues have failed to win their opening Premier League fixture in each of the past four calendar years.
- Their only goal in four league matches against established top-six opposition this season was scored by Tammy Abraham in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Boxing Day.
- Olivier Giroud scored in 11 of his 14 Premier League starts in 2020.
- Timo Werner has gone 11 matches without a goal for Chelsea.
Manchester City
- Manchester City are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions, winning seven and drawing three.
- Nonetheless, 26 points is still their lowest tally after 14 matches for 10 years.
- City could win three consecutive league fixtures for the first time this season.
- They have lost three of their past four Premier League games in London, drawing the other.
- City have kept 13 clean sheets in all competitions this season, more than any other team in the top five European leagues.
- Sergio Aguero has scored 10 goals in his last nine appearances against Chelsea. However, he is currently on a 10-game goalless Premier League run.