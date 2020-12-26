Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Steve Clarke thinks a base camp in the north east of England will give Scotland the best chance of success at Euro 2020, despite two of the group games being at Hampden. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Manager Neil Lennon insists Celtic are getting back to their best - just in time for the derby at Ibrox next weekend. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo lauded his team-mates for battling through a tough Hibs test yesterday, admitting "we were under the cosh a little bit". (Sunday Mail) external-link

Former Dundee United captain Paul Hegarty reckons manager Jim McLean, who died yesterday, should be considered "up there with Sir Alex Ferguson and Jock Stein". (Scottish Sun) external-link

And former Rangers and Scotland defender Richard Gough says Jim McLean had an "immense" influence on his career, which started at Tannadice. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says winning the Scottish Premiership would help heal some of the pain of missing out on the Premier League as a player with Liverpool. (The Athletic, via Sunday Mail external-link )

"It's very obvious that it is a penalty," says Hibs boss Jack Ross of the high-booted challenge on Joe Newell from Ianis Hagi in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Ibrox. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link