Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Sutton United are second in the National League table, having won eight of their 13 matches this season

Sutton United's National League game against Dover Athletic on Monday has been postponed after a member of the U's squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The club's players and staff began self-isolating for 10 days on Wednesday, 23 December.

A new date for the match will be announced in due course, in line with National League protocol.

Sutton's next competitive game is scheduled to be away at Altrincham on Saturday, 9 January 2021.