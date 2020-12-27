Sutton: Dover game off after Covid-19 case in U's squad
Sutton United's National League game against Dover Athletic on Monday has been postponed after a member of the U's squad tested positive for Covid-19.
The club's players and staff began self-isolating for 10 days on Wednesday, 23 December.
A new date for the match will be announced in due course, in line with National League protocol.
Sutton's next competitive game is scheduled to be away at Altrincham on Saturday, 9 January 2021.